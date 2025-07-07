OKC art studio painting rocks for VA rock garden

Paint Pals in Oklahoma City is inviting Oklahomans to get their creative juices flowing through art for a good cause.

By: Addie Crawford

An Oklahoma City art studio is getting involved to help others, and their new mission hopes to unite the community to support veterans.

Paint Pals is inviting the community to pitch in and pick a rock to paint for the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center's rock garden.

What Is Paint Pals?

It is a family-owned and operated business where customers can enjoy craft painting. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just discovering your creative side, Paint Pals is a place to let your inner artist come to life.

"You just choose what you want to paint then relax," said co-owner Melissa Casarez.

The Mission

Paint Pals believes art has the power to ignite joy, foster creativity, and bring people together.

"We just want to bring art to everybody," said Casarez.

Its core values are inclusivity, family-centric, community, relaxation, and joyful creativity.

Rock Painting

With the purchase of a craft, Paint Pals customers will get a free rock to paint and donate to the Veteran's Rock Garden.

"We saw there was a need as the rock garden was empty so we thought this would be a great way to give back to the community," said Casarez.

As one of the owners is a retired marine of 22 years, the goal is to keep the rock garden full and bring smiles to veterans.

Getting Involved

Paint Pals invites Oklahomans to drop in during business hours. The studio offers summer camps and is available to book private events.

Learn more on the official Paint Pals website.