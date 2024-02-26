Two Teenagers Arrested In Connection To Deadly Oklahoma City Shooting

The suspect in a deadly shooting allegedly admitted to police that retaliation was the motive behind a shooting last Friday in northeast Oklahoma City.

-

The suspect in a deadly shooting allegedly admitted to police that retaliation was the motive behind a shooting last Friday in northeast Oklahoma City. The shooting outside of a store killed 19-year-old Jamir James and injured two others.

Related: Police Identify Man Killed In Deadly Shooting, Arrest 2

Police arrested Ziyon Larkins, who turned 18-years-old the day of the shooting, and his 16-year-old cousin. Larkins has been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder and other felony charges.

After his arrest, Larkins allegedly admitted to investigators in an interview that he recognized one of the victims at the store and opened fire on them. Larkins told police the victim harmed one of his friends four years ago and the shooting last Friday was retaliation.

Police said cameras near the intersection of Northeast 36th Street and Kelley Avenue captured the shooting outside Kelly's Market.

“Suspects arrived in a vehicle, got out of that vehicle and began shooting at a group of individuals that were there in the parking lot,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “There were several people that were struck by gunfire.”

Witnesses told police they saw the two suspects leave the scene in a white car. Police said on Monday James died at OU Medical Center after he was hit in the upper thigh with a bullet. The two other victims were expected to survive. Officers found handgun and rifle shell casings at the scene.

According to court documents, police tracked the suspect’s car to a home in Spencer the same day as the deadly shooting. The 16-year-old was arrested in the car and Larkins was arrested after police said he bailed into a wooded area from another car. Police said Larkins threw out seven baggies containing Fentanyl pills as he ran from officers.

Larkins was also jailed on drug trafficking charges for the Fentanyl pills and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The 16-year-old was booked into the county juvenile detention center.