Police Identify Man Killed In Oklahoma City Shooting, Arrest 2

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Police have identified the man killed as 19-year-old Jamir James. The people who were injured, police say, had non-life threatening injuries.

Zyion Larkins, 18, and a 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to this shooting, according to police

The intersection of northeast 36th Street and Kelley Avenue turned into a large crime scene Friday afternoon. Stretching from Kelly's Market to a vacant store across the street where a pile of bloody clothes was left on the ground. Police said the gunfire started outside Kelly's Market.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were three victims that had been shot,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. Concerned citizens watched as police searched the crime scene for evidence.

“We know that these things don’t happen because there’s bad people,” said Jabee Williams, Live Free OKC. “These things happen because there’s a lot of unmet needs, you know what I’m saying?”

Jabee Williams came out to the scene to represent Live Free OKC, a community-based non-profit started to reduce gun violence in the city.

“First and foremost are the impacted people,” said Williams. “The people this hurts. I now know what it’s like to be that person, that’s why this is so important to me.”

Williams said his role was not to intervene in an investigation but to prevent violence.

“Make sure there’s no retaliation and things like that,” said Williams.