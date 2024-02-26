Do I Need Antiviral Medication After A Covid-19 Diagnosis?

A viewer tells us they've been diagnosed with Covid-19, and they want to know if they need to take one of the Covid-19 antiviral medications. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

A viewer tells us they've been diagnosed with Covid-19, and they want to know if they need to take one of the Covid-19 antiviral medications. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

There are some newer antiviral medications now to help treat Covid-19 infections. They’re recommended for patients who are at risk for developing severe symptoms. This would include patients over age 65, as well as those with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, cancer patients or those with autoimmune diseases.

It would also include patients taking medications that lower their immune system, like chronic steroids or immune-modulating drugs.

The Covid antiviral medications need to be started within three days of symptoms starting to be of any help, so if you have symptoms of Covid-19, be sure and take a test. You can buy these at the pharmacy or you can get them for free from the government. I recommend having Covid-19 testing kits on hand at all times, but it will take a few days to get these tests mailed to you. So if you have symptoms now, it’s worth going to the pharmacy today to buy some tests.

If you’re not sure if you’re high risk for Covid-19 complications, be sure to ask your doctor.