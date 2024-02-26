Del City City Council Preparing Legal Action Against Oklahoma County Over Jail Location

Del City councilmembers are preparing legal action against Oklahoma County after the selection of a site close to the city for a new county jail.

By: News 9

-

The Del City City Council says its ready to take legal action against Oklahoma County following their decision on a location for the new jail.

County Commissioners approved the site near Southeast 15th Street and Grand Boulevard last week, but now Del City Council members are planning to act on a resolution from earlier this month, giving them the authority to hire a law firm to possibly sue over that jail site location.

RELATED: County Commissioners Choose Property Near Del City To Build Okla. County Jail

RELATED: Del City Council Votes To Explore Legal Options Amid Potential Jail Site Location

Del City says councilors will meet to select a law firm to represent them and move forward in the legal process.

The land still has to go before the Oklahoma City Council to be rezoned before purchase contracts are signed.