Del City Council Votes To Explore Legal Options Amid Potential Jail Site Location

Del City leaders voted to explore legal action against Oklahoma County over a proposed jail site. Council members met at a special council meeting Thursday night where they voted to spend money on a potential legal defense.

Several people offered their support for Del City leadership and their disproval of a potential new jail location. “We will back you up,” said one resident, during public comment. “We will stand here as long as we can and fight for it.”

Mid-Del school board member Gina Standridge said she doesn’t want a new jail so close to her community’s schools and neighborhoods.“We have given a hundred valid reasons as to why that’s not a suitable location,” Standridge said. “I think it’s a safety issue for our community.”

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he's in constant communication with Del City. “We’ve been working with due diligence to try to find the very best site,” Maughan said.

Maughan said the county is considering two sites at 74th and Rockwell and a property near East Grand Boulevard near Del City. Del City council members voted to set aside money to consult attorneys on their legal grounds for potential litigation -- if the county selects the Grand Boulevard location. “That is something we are going to fight,” said Del City Mayor Floyd Eason. “That is something we intend to win.”

Maughan said they explore their choices with care. “It’s not because we’re picking on any community or believe that we’re going to harm a community,” Maughan said. “We’re gonna do the best we can do.”

Del City leadership unanimously decided to explore their own options. Maughan said the county needs to select a jail site soon to stay on schedule. He said he’d like to have a location picked by the end of February.