3 Victims Transported To Hospital After NE Oklahoma City Shooting

Several people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Oklahoma City on Friday.

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 11:39 am

By: News 9


Several people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Oklahoma City on Friday.

The scene is near Northeast 36th Street and Kelly Avenue.

Three people were transported to the hospital; one is in critical condition.

Jim Gardner and SkyNews 9 are flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
