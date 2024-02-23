3 Victims Transported To Hospital After NE Oklahoma City Shooting

Several people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Oklahoma City on Friday.

By: News 9

The scene is near Northeast 36th Street and Kelly Avenue.

Three people were transported to the hospital; one is in critical condition.

Jim Gardner and SkyNews 9 are flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.