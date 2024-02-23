3 Victims Transported To Hospital After NE Oklahoma City Shooting

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 11:39 am
Several people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Oklahoma City on Friday.
The scene is near Northeast 36th Street and Kelly Avenue.
Three people were transported to the hospital; one is in critical condition.
Jim Gardner and SkyNews 9 are flying over the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
