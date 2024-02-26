Oklahoma City, Deer Creek Public Schools Announce Support Of Edmond's Challenge To State Department Of Education

Oklahoma City Public Schools said it stands with Edmond Public Schools in its decision to pursue legal action after the OSDE threatened to downgrade the district's accreditation if it did not comply with the state's order to remove two books from Edmond high school libraries.

By: News 9

As an ongoing legal battle between Edmond Public Schools and the State Department of Education heats up, several other Oklahoma school districts have announced their support of Edmond's right to challenge the state authority.

In a statement, OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said his district supports the right of Edmond and other school districts to challenge actions that they believe do not serve the best interests of their students and community.

Deer Creek Public Schools announced it also publicly supports Edmond as well.

Edmond Public Schools has asked the Oklahoma State Supreme Court to weigh in, with the district asking for a stay until a resolution is reached.