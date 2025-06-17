Oklahoma lawmakers' response to Minnesota attack

Oklahoma lawmakers voice concern after the killing of Minnesota politician.

By: Haley Hetrick

The man accused of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another is facing state and federal charges. Investigators say Vance Boelter posed as a police officer when he ambushed the lawmakers inside their homes.

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were both wounded. Police say Boelter went to two other lawmakers' homes that night, one was out of town and Boelter ran off when approached by officers.

In Oklahoma, state lawmakers are calling this a "shocking assault on democracy." They are now responding to the shooting and reflecting on their safety.

"As you enter public life, prior to sort of how extreme and divided we are as a country, my dad and my sister and my friends have always been worried about my safety," said House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson. "Those are the realities, unfortunately, for the job we have now."

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said,

"As a husband and the father of young children, the idea of someone coming into my home because we may disagree politically is terrifying and heartbreaking."

In a statement, Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton said,

“We can disagree strongly on policy and still hold space for one another’s humanity."

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kurt said,

"Violence of this nature has no place in our country and we should have no tolerance of it."

All the lawmakers said they are standing with the Minnesota Legislature to condemn this attack.

There are at least two state laws in place to protect lawmakers from violent crimes. One law makes it a felony to intimidate or hinder a public official by threatening or harassing. There is a second statute that makes it a misdemeanor to threaten or harass via any electronic communication.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also works directly with government leaders to protect them and their staff.