Suspect In 2022 Spencer Convenience Store Shooting Expected In Court

A man accused of the 2022 shooting death of another person in Spencer is expected in court on Monday.

The suspect charged in the deadly shooting of a Spencer man is expected in court on Monday.

Authorities say Kody Melendrez shot and killed Donnell Smith in 2022 outside a convenience store near Spencer Road and Northeast 63rd Street.

Court documents show the victim was killed while trying to break up an argument involving Melendrez and another person.

Melendrez is charged with first-degree murder, and is due in court at 9 am.