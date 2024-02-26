Suspect In 2022 Spencer Convenience Store Shooting Expected In Court

A man accused of the 2022 shooting death of another person in Spencer is expected in court on Monday.

Monday, February 26th 2024, 6:53 am

By: News 9


SPENCER, Okla. -

The suspect charged in the deadly shooting of a Spencer man is expected in court on Monday.

Click here to watch News 9 live.

Authorities say Kody Melendrez shot and killed Donnell Smith in 2022 outside a convenience store near Spencer Road and Northeast 63rd Street.

RELATED: Man Charged In 2022 Deadly Shooting At Dollar General In Spencer

Court documents show the victim was killed while trying to break up an argument involving Melendrez and another person.

Melendrez is charged with first-degree murder, and is due in court at 9 am.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 26th, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 22nd, 2024

February 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024