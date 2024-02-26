1 Dead Following Oklahoma City Multi-Vehicle Crash

Monday, February 26th 2024, 4:14 am
One person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma City involving multiple vehicles, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a car was travelling at a high speed on Broadway Extension near Wilshire Boulevard when the driver lost control and collided with a street sign.
According to police, several other vehicles collided with the car following the crash, resulting in a pile-up.
OCPD said the driver died at the scene.
