1 Dead Following Oklahoma City Multi-Vehicle Crash

A multi-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City left one person dead Monday morning, police say.

Monday, February 26th 2024, 4:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma City involving multiple vehicles, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a car was travelling at a high speed on Broadway Extension near Wilshire Boulevard when the driver lost control and collided with a street sign.

According to police, several other vehicles collided with the car following the crash, resulting in a pile-up.

OCPD said the driver died at the scene.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 22nd, 2024

February 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024