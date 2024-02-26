1 Dead Following Oklahoma City Multi-Vehicle Crash

A multi-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City left one person dead Monday morning, police say.

By: News 9

One person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma City involving multiple vehicles, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a car was travelling at a high speed on Broadway Extension near Wilshire Boulevard when the driver lost control and collided with a street sign.

According to police, several other vehicles collided with the car following the crash, resulting in a pile-up.

OCPD said the driver died at the scene.