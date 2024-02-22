National Weather Service Hosts Program To Become A 'Storm Spotter'

The National Weather Service has a program that will train volunteers to spot and report severe weather.

By: News 9

The National Weather Service has established a program that trains volunteers to spot and report storms quickly.

In Oklahoma, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and lightning are regular occurrences, but they can still cause billions in property damage.

The Skywarn Storm Spotter Program teaches weather enthusiasts or aspiring meteorologists the basics of thunderstorm development and storm structure.

They also learn how to identify potential severe weather features and report them.

The NWS also encourages the general public to go because they can learn basic severe weather safety; you don't have to become a spotter to attend the class.

Meteorologist Vivek Mahale said the program is a great way for families to learn about severe weather.

“Oklahoma weather can be dangerous; people are fearful about the weather. Sometimes, if you learn about it, you become less fearful about the weather,” Mahale said.

Storm reports are an important part of severe weather coverage for TV stations and the National Weather Service

The NWS relies on these real-time reports to help assess what is going on in the field.

All classes are free and open to anyone interested.

There are upcoming classes online and in person through the rest of February and into the beginning of April.

