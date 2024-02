Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joins the News 9 team to talk about Kevin Durant talking about the growth of Oklahoma City and his trip to Santa Barbara for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

We were joined by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt this morning for our weekly chat.

Today, Holt discussed Kevin Durant's recent remarks on the growth of Oklahoma City and his trip to the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Santa Barbara.