Former 'Home Alone' Actor Pleads Guilty To Oklahoma City Assault

Thursday, February 22nd 2024, 4:31 am
Hollywood actor Devin Ratray has pled guilty to domestic assault charges in Oklahoma County, according to court documents.
Court documents say Ratray strangled and punched his girlfriend at an Oklahoma City hotel in 2021.
Under his plea deal, Ratray is to be sentenced to four years on probation.
