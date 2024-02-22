Former 'Home Alone' Actor Pleads Guilty To Oklahoma City Assault

Court documents say Devin Ratray, known for his role as Buzz McCallister in the "Home Alone" series of movies, has pled guilty to domestic assault in Oklahoma County.

Thursday, February 22nd 2024, 4:31 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hollywood actor Devin Ratray has pled guilty to domestic assault charges in Oklahoma County, according to court documents.

Court documents say Ratray strangled and punched his girlfriend at an Oklahoma City hotel in 2021.

RELATED: 'Home Alone' Actor Accused Of Assault In OKC

Under his plea deal, Ratray is to be sentenced to four years on probation.

