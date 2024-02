Man Charged In 1989 Rape Case Files To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Frank Haynes III, an Edmond man charged with rape, is expected to ask a judge on Wednesday to withdraw his guilty plea.

By: News 9

An Edmond man charged in a 1989 rape case is expected to ask to withdraw his guilty plea on Thursday.

Frank Haynes III was arrested in 2023 in California after new DNA testing identified him as a suspect.

Haynes pleaded guilty to the charge in January, but will be due in court at 9 a.m.