Edmond Rape Case Solved Decades Later

By: News 9

An investigation into a rape in Edmond that began in 1989 has finally been solved after a rape kit had finally been sent to a lab for analysis back in 2021.

On October 10, 1989, Edmond Police received a report of a sexual assault.

That survivor had a rape kit done, which wasn't processed until it was sent to a lab in 2021. According to a court filing, the rape kit identified the suspect as 65-year-old Frank Haynes III.

Investigators said Haynes' DNA profile matched one at the California Department of Justice.

Haynes is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.