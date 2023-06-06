Edmond Rape Case Solved Decades Later


Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 6:56 am

By: News 9


An investigation into a rape in Edmond that began in 1989 has finally been solved after a rape kit had finally been sent to a lab for analysis back in 2021.

On October 10, 1989, Edmond Police received a report of a sexual assault.

That survivor had a rape kit done, which wasn't processed until it was sent to a lab in 2021. According to a court filing, the rape kit identified the suspect as 65-year-old Frank Haynes III.

Investigators said Haynes' DNA profile matched one at the California Department of Justice.

Haynes is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 6th, 2023

June 15th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023