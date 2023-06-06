Edmond Rape Case Solved Decades Later

Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 6:56 am
An investigation into a rape in Edmond that began in 1989 has finally been solved after a rape kit had finally been sent to a lab for analysis back in 2021.
On October 10, 1989, Edmond Police received a report of a sexual assault.
That survivor had a rape kit done, which wasn't processed until it was sent to a lab in 2021. According to a court filing, the rape kit identified the suspect as 65-year-old Frank Haynes III.
Investigators said Haynes' DNA profile matched one at the California Department of Justice.
Haynes is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
