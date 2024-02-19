Mother Of 24-Year-Old Killed In Oklahoma City Dirt Bike Crash Speaks Out

The family of a 24-year-old killed after a dirt bike crash involving police on Friday have questions about what happened and have hired an attorney to look into Tyrese Moore's death.

Family Of 24-Year-Old Killed In Oklahoma City Dirt Bike Crash Speak Out

-

A man died after a police chase involving close to 100 dirt bikes ended with a crash on Friday in SW Oklahoma City.

The family of 24-year-old Tyrese Moore said he died early Sunday morning from severe head injuries.

His family now has a plea for help.

The Moore family spent Sunday walking up and down Western Avenue, picking up pieces of his dirt bike.

They said he came to Oklahoma from Colorado for a few days to be part of an organized dirt bike rally event.

His mother said he was a new rider and was excited to meet up with others from around the country.

Oklahoma City Police said there was a massive group of dirt bikes driving recklessly through town.

But Moore's family said he called them after people at the front of the pack started acting out, telling them he and a friend split off and called it a night.

So far, police have not confirmed that information with News 9.

The family doesn't know all the details of what came next but wants the public's help finding out.

"All I am looking for right now is any information that would help us move forward, said Tyrese's mother Dawn Markel. "We have a baby here who is missing her father and we have to raise her without him."

The family is asking people with videos from Friday night to share it with investigators.

They have also hired an attorney to look into Moore's death.