Family Identifies Victim In Oklahoma City Dirt Bike Pursuit, Investigation Underway

A man who died following a dirt bike crash in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified by family. Oklahoma City Police learning more about the massive illegal dirt bike operation that led to the crash.

Tesa Moore, the sister of 24-year-old Tyrese Moore, told News 9 her brother died shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning from the injuries he sustained after crashing near 32nd and Western on Friday night. Oklahoma City Police have not confirmed the victim’s death.

Investigators said it involved more than 100 people.

Police said they received several calls Friday night about people speeding through neighborhoods or running red lights.

One of the dirt bikes eventually crashed around 9 p.m. near Southwest 32nd and Western Avenue, sending the person riding it, later identified as Tyrese Morre, to the hospital in critical condition. Moore later died, his family says.

It's unclear where the group started riding from or how fast they were going.

But, officers say the group reached high speeds and drove recklessly right before the crash happened. Nobody else was injured.

People at a business nearby say this is not the first time people have sped by on these bikes.

"They definitely need to do something about that," said Yoselin who works near the crash scene. "Take some responsibility for all this too, their parents."

Police said they arrested another biker Friday night a few blocks away who tried to fight with officers.

It's unknown if the police have any leads on the other bikers involved in this incident.