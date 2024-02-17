1 Hurt, 1 Arrested After A Crash In SW Oklahoma City

One person is in critical condition, and another was arrested in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that a group of around 100 people were on illegal dirt bikes on the roads.

Police say that those on the bikes “failed to yield” once police got close to them.

OCPD confirmed that officers were in pursuit of one person on a dirt bike. Due to high speeds and reckless driving, officers say they stopped the pursuit, and shortly after the individual crashed.

The crash was near Southwest 32nd and Western Avenue, and the individual was transported by EMSA to a local hospital, police confirmed.

OCPD states that the individual who crashed is in critical condition. Another individual on a dirt bike was arrested after police say they ‘tried to fight with officers’.

The 911 center received several calls of a group of people on bikes running red lights, and speeding through housing editions Friday night, according to police.