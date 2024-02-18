Kansas trailed for much of the game but took a 49-46 lead on a 3-pointer by McCullar with about nine minutes remaining. The Jayhawks pushed their lead to 60-50 on a layup by Dajuan Harris and controlled the game from there.

No. 25 Oklahoma Falls To No. 6 Kansas In Norman, 67-57

Hunter Dickinson had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 6 Kansas rallied to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 67-57 on Saturday.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-2 center, had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the first matchup between the teams — a 78-66 win at home on Jan. 13.

Johnny Furphy had 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12). Kevin McCullar, the leading scorer in the Big 12, returned after missing the previous two games with a knee injury, including a 79-50 loss to Texas Tech. He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kansas now has won the last seven meetings with Oklahoma.

Jalon Moore had 17 points and Javian McCollum added 15 for the Sooners (18-8, 6-7).

Oklahoma was short-handed — John Hugley IV, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound forward/center, was out with a knee injury, while Rivaldo Soares, a 6-6 guard, was out with a left ankle injury.

Kansas trailed for much of the game but took a 49-46 lead on a 3-pointer by McCullar with about nine minutes remaining. The Jayhawks pushed their lead to 60-50 on a layup by Dajuan Harris and controlled the game from there.

The crowd was energetic from the start. Though the home fans were loud, a significant group of Kansas fans made the trip and were heard from when the Jayhawks made a big play.

A 3-pointer by McCollum gave Oklahoma a 23-16 lead in the first half, and another 3 by McCollum put the Sooners up 28-18. Oklahoma pushed the lead to 11 late in the half. Kansas surged, but Oklahoma still led 34-29 at halftime behind 13 points from Moore.

Oklahoma made just 4 of 22 field goals, including 1 of 11 3-pointers, in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks needed this one after the embarrassing loss to Texas Tech. They locked the Sooners down and outrebounded them 40-29.

Oklahoma: It would have been a great win for the Sooners, but they went cold, as they have at times this season. Their scrappiness and energy couldn’t overcome Kansas’ talent or their lack of depth.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

