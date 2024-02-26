No. 1 OU Softball Closes Mary Nutter With Twin Shutouts, Extends Win Streak To 67

No. 1/1 Oklahoma extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 67 games and closed a perfect 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic by shutting out Seattle 8-0 and Loyola Marymount 9-0 in run-rule victories on Sunday in Cathedral City.

By: News On 6, News 9, Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

OU (14-0, 0-0 Big 12) freshman Ella Parker homered twice and drove in five against Seattle (6-9, 0-0 WAC) while three different Sooners homered against LMU (5-10, 0-0 WCC)

The Sooners have now recorded nine shutouts in 2024 and return home on a 19.1-inning scoreless streak. Oklahoma hit .378 at the Mary Nutter and outscored their five opponents 43-5.

Freshman outfielder Kasidi Pickering led OU with a .667 (8-for-12) average, senior shortstop Tiare Jennings paced the club with nine RBIs on the weekend while hitting .500 and senior third baseman Alyssa Brito scored a team-leading seven runs. Senior outfielder Rylie Boone went 7-for-12 (.583) at the plate during the Mary Nutter.

No. 1/1 Oklahoma 8, Seattle 0 (6)

A monster two-homer, five-RBI performance from Ella Parker backed a stellar game one from the Sooner pitching staff in the opener as the freshman accounted for five of OU's eight runs. She finished 2-for-5 with her second and third home runs of the season.

Karlie Keeney threw extremely well while earning her second win of the season, scattering four hits and a walk across 4.2 innings of scoreless ball. She struck out five and received plenty of help from her defense as both Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone each recorded an outfield assist in the early innings.

Coleman threw out a runner attempting to stretch a single into a double, adding a herculean diving grab in the fourth. Boone tallied her first outfield assist of the season one batter prior, hitting her cutoff in Tiare Jennings, allowing the OU shortstop to turn and fire the ball home to retire a Seattle runner attempting to score.

Riley Ludlam put Oklahoma on the board in the second inning, launching her first home run as a Sooner out to left-center. Parker pushed the lead to 3-0 with an opposite-field blast in the fourth, giving Keeney a cushion as she settled in.

Boone opened the fifth with a double and scored shortly thereafter on an Alyssa Brito single. Jennings reached on an infield single, then two batters later Parker clobbered her second home run of the day over the right field wall to make it 7-0 Oklahoma.

The Sooners earned the "walk-off" run-rule win an inning later in the fifth as Maya Bland drew a leadoff walk and Boone legged out an infield single back to the circle. Brito advanced them both with a groundout, then Avery Hodge plated Bland with a sacrifice fly to left.

Paytn Monticelli finished out the final four batters of the day following Keeney, striking out three and issuing a lone walk.

Boone went 2-for-3 against Seattle to give the Sooners two multi-hit efforts alongside Parker's two-hit game.

No. 1/1 Oklahoma 9, Loyola Marymount 0 (5)

Nicole May shined in the circle in OU's weekend finale, striking out seven over 4.0 hitless innings of work. LMU reached just twice against the right-hander on an error and a walk. She put away the final 11 batters faced, settling into a rhythm early, to earn her fifth win of the season.

Oklahoma broke the game open early with a five-spot in the second that began with Jayda Coleman blasting her first home run of the season. Three batters later, Rylie Boone doubled home Avery Hodge and later scored on a Kasidi Pickering RBI single. Tiare Jennings wrapped up the scoring with a two-run double down the left field line to give the Sooners a 5-0 lead.

Alyssa Brito and Alynah Torres launched two-run homers in the fourth and fifth respectively, putting Oklahoma in position to earn a second consecutive run-rule win. Kelly Maxwell entered in the bottom of the fifth and sealed the shutout, using a game-ending ground-ball double-play to work around a pair of singles.

Boone and Pickering each went 2-for-3 on the afternoon while Brito reached three times, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

Up Next

OU looks ahead to its home opener at Love's Field on Friday, Mar. 1, with a 2 p.m. CT doubleheader against Miami (OH) and Liberty, celebrating the inaugural season of the program's new home.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma Softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter/X and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and like Oklahoma Softball on Facebook.

Sophomore left-hander Kierston Deal fired a three-hitter and senior shortstop Tiare Jennings drove in four on a three-hit day as No. 1/1 Oklahoma shut out RV/RV San Diego State 7-0 on Saturday afternoon in Cathedral City.

The Sooners (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) earned their seventh shutout of 2024 and extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 65 games with the blanking of SDSU (8-6, 0-0 Mountain West).

Deal starred in the circle, showcasing her dynamic arsenal while improving to 2-0 with her second consecutive complete-game shutout. The left-hander struck out six and walked none while scattering three singles and hitting one batter. She retired 16 straight batters at one point, quieting the San Diego State lineup, and threw 56 strikes on her 86 pitches (65.1%). The shutout marks her first collegiate seven-inning shutout, as well as the Sooners' first seven-inning complete-game shutout of the spring.

Jennings enjoyed a 3-for-4 afternoon in the cleanup spot, driving in four runs and falling a triple shy of the cycle. Graduate catcher Kinzie Hansen (2-for-4) and freshman outfielder Kasidi Pickering (2-for-3) each added multi-hit efforts as part of a 12-hit day for the OU lineup.

Oklahoma opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Following a successful double-steal executed by Rylie Boone and Maya Bland, aided by an obstruction call at third, Jayda Coleman smacked a two-run single into center.

Jennings added a towering two-run home run to center in the fifth, stretching the OU lead to 4-0. She promptly provided two more runs in the sixth with an RBI double laced into left-center and later scored on an Ella Parker single.

Eight different Sooners recorded a hit in the win, including the first collegiate knock for redshirt sophomore Hannah Coor.