'This Smells Really Fishy:' Legal Scam Targets People in Oklahoma City

A recent scam in Oklahoma City has attracted the attention of the Better Business Bureau after nearly 100 people in two weeks reported it.

"Once we kind of saw an increase in patterns, we had our investigations team look at that," said Casey Farmer, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Better Business Bureau. "And we tried to reach out to the business, reached out to the consumers, tried to see what the pattern was. What we have come to find out is it's a scare tactic scam."

The letter sent to people across the metro came from Progressive Legal Group.

The website listed on the letter redirects to a company called Nationwide Legal Services.

Inside the letter, the company informed the recipient it owed a debt and needed to pay it as soon as possible or face the threat of a civil lawsuit.

But people who received the letter said they figured quickly it was a scam.

"I found out about it through my husband, who said 'Hey, did you know you're being hounded for some money you potentially owe?'" Jamie Hadwin said. "The things he shared with me sounded suspicious, so I wasn't too panicked because I was aware there were some scams out there."

Hadwin reported the letter to the Better Business Bureau, the Oklahoma Attorney General, and the Consumer Protection Bureau.

"I would recommend if you're being reached out to by someone you think might be a potential scam, stay calm and do your research," she advised.