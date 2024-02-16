Oklahoma Law Enforcement Keeps Event Safety Top-Of-Mind After KC Parade Shooting

Wednesday’s Kansas City shooting has made public safety top of mind for Oklahoma County leaders. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says that they prepare for community events year-round.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office prepares for community events year-round. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says communication is everything to protect the community. “We certainly lean on each other,” Johnson said. “We’re all working together sharing information.”

While people look forward to community events, Johnson and his deputies converse. “Everybody in law enforcement is all pulling from the same rope trying to keep our community safe,” Johnson said.

Kansas City’s deadly parade shooting brings safety to the top of the list. “We’re praying for Kansas City,” Johnson said. “To see something like that is truly tragic.”

The Oklahoma City metro region is no stranger to gun violence at events. “Unfortunately, sometimes bad things happen,” Johnson said.

A shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair in September injured one person and another at a Choctaw High School football game in August cost a teenager lost his life.

Johnson said these events teach law enforcement better ways to protect people. “I think communication is key,” Johnson said.

Training, Johnson said, is essential. “Reps matter,” Johnson said. “Our [tactical] teams, they practice together, they work together.”

Last December, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety launched an app called Protect OK. This tool allows people to report suspicious activity anonymously. “Kind of a shift in law enforcement right now from just responding to, ‘How do we get ahead of this?’” said Sarah Stewart, director of media operations at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, in a December interview with News 9.

Johnson said he cares about this work because he believes communities are built where they gather. “We wanna hold these things,” Johnson said. “I will tell you, don’t live life scared. Let’s go out; let’s have a good time. Let’s enjoy our family.”

Johnson said technology has improved to help them respond to emergencies and identify suspects.