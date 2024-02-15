Yukon Couple Among Fans at Kansas City Chiefs' Rally During Shooting

Police say a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade is likely connected with a dispute among fans. Oklahomans were among the 1million fans lining the streets to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Oklahomans were among the 1million fans lining the streets to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. For Zach and Heidi Oliver, it was on their bucket list.

“It’s just something that, unless you win the Super Bowl, you don’t get to do it,” Zach said.

This is why Zach, a Chiefs fan, and his wife Heidi decided to make the trip to Kansas City from Yukon.

“It was real exciting,” said Heidi Oliver, also a Kansas City Chiefs' fan. “The amount of people was absolutely insane, but we knew what we were in for. So, we said lots of patience had to be had.”

“It’s just an amazing experience,” Zach said. “We just kept working our way down until we could get close enough.”

However, after the parade and rally ended, the couple noticed the mood started to change.

“There’s a whole different feeling when you hear that many sirens going off that something serious has happened,” Zach said.

“Walking you could see people were starting to get a little fearful,” Heidi added.

They didn’t hear the shooting, but word traveled fast. A friend’s son also called to let them know what they were watching from home, that there was a shooting.

“I think at first I was just shocked,” Heidi said.

“When word got out, people weren’t smiling anymore. People were trying to get out,” Zach added. “You could tell around Kansas City; it made it a sad day.”

However, the couple, during it all, say they felt safe.

“I want people to know, I felt pretty safe, there were several officers, they say in excess of 800, and you could see the snipers on the building, Kansas City did a really good job. You can just never quite prepare for what’s going to happen with that many people,” Zach said. “In this day and age, it can happen at church, the grocery store, the movies. It can happen anywhere, but for the main part of it, everybody was there for the right reasons.”

The couple says they're keeping everyone in their prayers and say this experience won’t stop them from going to other events in the future.