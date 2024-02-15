Man Accused Of Axe Killing Faces Preliminary Trial

A Pottawatomie County man will find out if he will stand trial in court on Thursday after being accused of attacking and killing a man last October.

By: News 9

A Pottawatomie County man will find out if he will stand trial for murder in court on Thursday.

Felipe Wright Jr. is accused of attacking and killing a man with an axe in October.

Deputies say the victim, Charles Rogers, was found outside a home near Earlsboro.

Police said Wright turned himself in an hour after the crime, and said he attacked Rogers because he was peering into a relative's window.

Wright also admitted to using drugs at the time of Rogers' death.