Man Accused Of Axe Killing Faces Preliminary Trial

A Pottawatomie County man will find out if he will stand trial in court on Thursday after being accused of attacking and killing a man last October.

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 10:39 am

By: News 9


A Pottawatomie County man will find out if he will stand trial for murder in court on Thursday.

Felipe Wright Jr. is accused of attacking and killing a man with an axe in October.

Deputies say the victim, Charles Rogers, was found outside a home near Earlsboro.

Police said Wright turned himself in an hour after the crime, and said he attacked Rogers because he was peering into a relative's window.

Wright also admitted to using drugs at the time of Rogers' death.

RELATED: Police Investigate Deadly Axe Attack In Pottawatomie County
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 15th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 15th, 2024

February 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024