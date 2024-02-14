Oklahoma City Council, Energy FC Agree To 15-Year Lease On New Stadium

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 2:13 pm
The Oklahoma City Council approved a 15-year lease agreement with Energy FC for the new MAPS 4 multi-purpose stadium.
City leaders said they plan to turn 7 acres of undeveloped land east of the Omni Hotel into a $70 million stadium that the Energy will be able to call home.
The stadium will also be able to host high school championship games, NCAA events and concerts.
The Energy has not played since 2022, but said the club hopes to be back by 2027.
