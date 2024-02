After voters approved a new stadium to support Energy FC, Oklahoma City's professional soccer club, the city council will meet to discuss an agreement with the club on Tuesday.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City council is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss an agreement made with the city's soccer club.

The discussion concerns the new stadium coming to Bricktown, provided for by MAPS 4 funding.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.