Sentencing Scheduled For 4 Suspects Charged In 2020 Murder

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 4:34 am
Four suspects charged with robbing and killing an Oklahoma City man are scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
In June of 2020, officers found the body of 25-year old Damon Palmer in the middle of a street near North May Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street.
Three men, Jeffery West, Salaam Moore and Christopher Sadler Jr., pleaded guilty to Palmer's death.
Erica Ramirez plans to take a plea deal, and will also be sentenced Tuesday morning.
February 13th, 2024
January 29th, 2024
January 17th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024