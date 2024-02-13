Sentencing Scheduled For 4 Suspects Charged In 2020 Murder

The sentencing for four suspects charged with robbing and killing an Oklahoma City man is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

By: News 9

Four suspects charged with robbing and killing an Oklahoma City man are scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In June of 2020, officers found the body of 25-year old Damon Palmer in the middle of a street near North May Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street.

Three men, Jeffery West, Salaam Moore and Christopher Sadler Jr., pleaded guilty to Palmer's death.

Erica Ramirez plans to take a plea deal, and will also be sentenced Tuesday morning.