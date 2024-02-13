2 Women Rescued, 8 Arrested In Oklahoma City Metro Trafficking Bust

Two women were rescued in a trafficking bust that resulted in eight arrests, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Eight people were arrested after a human trafficking bust in the Oklahoma City metro, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

OBN public information officer Mark Woodward said the arrests at an unnamed hotel in the area resulted in the rescue of two women who investigators believe were trafficked.

Woodward says those women are out of danger now and are receiving help.

Michael Railback was arrested for pandering and trafficking.

“He was the one that was controlling their movements," Woodward said.

Woodward said seven other people were arrested in addition to Railback for felony solicitation of prostitution.

The bureau said there are more ways for suspects to find potential prostitutes, and in many cases, suspects are getting access to trafficked children.

“These men that were arrested responded to ads that they found online," Woodward said. "There are a lot of apps that are available where people go... whether they're looking for specifically underage girls [or] boys and so they respond to these ads and show up at hotels quite frequently.”

Woodward said these investigations involve help from several other Oklahoma law enforcement agencies.

If you have information about human trafficking, the bureau said you can contact them at (855) 617-2288.