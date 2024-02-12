Suspect On The Run After Shootout Inside SW OKC Marijuana Dispensary

A shootout inside a local marijuana dispensary left one person hurt and sent a teenager to jail over the weekend. Police officials said investigators were looking for another person involved in the shooting.

A 19-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after the shootout, but police and witnesses said Caidance Phillips did not start the shooting. That suspect left the scene and was at large.

The Urban Pharmacy dispensary near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue turned into a crime scene Saturday afternoon. Police watched the store's security video to piece together what happened.

They said the shooting suspect was leaving when Phillps walked into the store. The two exchanged words and the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at Phillips. Police said Phillips ran into the store's bathroom and fired several rounds through the bathroom door.

One of the store employees grabbed a gun and hid for cover. “One of the employees began firing when they thought the suspect was returning back inside the business,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Instead, police said the employee accidentally shot someone coming in to check on a relative inside the store. That person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Phillips was arrested for illegally carrying a firearm. They did not release any information about the other accused shooter. Citizens with information about the shooting can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 235-7300.

