Details Emerge Following Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Dispensary

A suspect is in custody and police are searching for another after a shooting on Saturday in SW Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at a marijuana dispensary near SW 59th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, an unnamed suspect was in Urban Pharmacy when Caidence Phillips, 19, entered. The suspect went to leave the store and asked Phillips a question, police say, Phillips continued walking and the suspect pulled out a firearm and began shooting at Phillips.

One of the store clerks retrieved a firearm, police say, and Phillips hid in the bathroom while returning fire. The suspect exited the store and continued to fire into the store, according to police. A victim then ran into the store, police say they were looking for their brother, and the clerk, thinking it was the suspect, shot at the victim and struck them in the thigh.

Phillips was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun charges. Police are still searching for the unnamed suspect, according to police.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.