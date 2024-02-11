Sooners Honor Toby Keith With Rendition Of 'Red Solo Cup'

The Sooners honored Toby Keith in their own special way on Saturday during the first basketball game since his death from cancer.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

The Sooners honored Toby Keith in their own special way on Saturday during the first basketball game since his death from cancer.

Not only were all beverages served in red Solo cups, but fans sang along to a couple of his popular songs, including "Red Solo Cup," during halftime of the Bedlam matchup, a game the Sooners would win 66-62.

Related Story: Jalen Moore Scores 15 To Help Oklahoma Beat Oklahoma State 66-62

Also on Saturday, a private funeral service was announced for Keith in mid-February with a public memorial service at a later date.

Related Story: Private Funeral To Be Held For Toby Keith