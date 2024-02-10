Private Funeral To Be Held For Toby Keith

A memorial service for the public will be announced soon, the post says.

By: News 9

A private funeral service is being held for Toby Keith by the Covel family, Keith's social media states.

This funeral service will be in mid-Feb. and is for family, band and crew, the post says.

The family asks that instead of flowers, the public should donate to the Toby Keith Foundation to support the OK Kids Korral.

