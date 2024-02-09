Charles Haskell Elementary Shifts To Remote Learning For Friday Classes

Friday, February 9th 2024, 8:28 am
Charles Haskell Elementary in Edmond will be holding virtual classes on Friday due to a water line break causing the building to be without water.
Edmond Public Schools said the City of Oklahoma City is working to repair the water line.
School officials said in a statement sent to parents that teachers will email assignments to students, and parents will be able to come to the school between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. top check out devices for students.
The district said all other schools in the district have water and will continue with in person learning like usual.
February 9th, 2024
December 18th, 2023
November 7th, 2023
October 12th, 2023
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024