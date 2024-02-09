Charles Haskell Elementary Shifts To Remote Learning For Friday Classes

Charles Haskell Elementary in Edmond will be holding virtual classes on Friday due to a water line break, the district said.

By: News 9

Edmond Public Schools said the City of Oklahoma City is working to repair the water line.

School officials said in a statement sent to parents that teachers will email assignments to students, and parents will be able to come to the school between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. top check out devices for students.

The district said all other schools in the district have water and will continue with in person learning like usual.