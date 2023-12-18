Oklahoma City Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish Temple in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

All Clear Given After Threat Sent To Jewish Temple In Oklahoma City

Police have cleared the scene and said it is safe to go back inside the Temple B'nai Israel. According to a supervisor at the scene, investigators used drones and K-9 units to check in and around the building.

The threat was sent to the temple by email but investigators said they did not have a trace at this time. No other calls or threats have been made so far.

The Erna Krouch Preschool at site has been cancelled for today.

This a developing story. Refresh for updates.