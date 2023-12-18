All Clear Given After Threat Sent To Jewish Temple In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish Temple in Oklahoma City.

Monday, December 18th 2023, 9:29 am

By: News 9


Police have cleared the scene and said it is safe to go back inside the Temple B'nai Israel. According to a supervisor at the scene, investigators used drones and K-9 units to check in and around the building.

The threat was sent to the temple by email but investigators said they did not have a trace at this time. No other calls or threats have been made so far.

The Erna Krouch Preschool at site has been cancelled for today.

This a developing story. Refresh for updates.
