All Clear Given After Threat Sent To Jewish Temple In Oklahoma City

Monday, December 18th 2023, 9:29 am
Oklahoma City Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish Temple in Oklahoma City.
Police have cleared the scene and said it is safe to go back inside the Temple B'nai Israel. According to a supervisor at the scene, investigators used drones and K-9 units to check in and around the building.
The threat was sent to the temple by email but investigators said they did not have a trace at this time. No other calls or threats have been made so far.
The Erna Krouch Preschool at site has been cancelled for today.
This a developing story. Refresh for updates.
December 18th, 2023
November 7th, 2023
October 12th, 2023
December 19th, 2023
December 19th, 2023
December 19th, 2023