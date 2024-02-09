Man Accused Of Killing 1 In 2023 New Year's Day Shooting Expected In Court

Friday, February 9th 2024, 4:28 am
A man charged with the shooting death of one person and injuring four others at a bar in Oklahoma City is expected in court on Friday.
Khalil Warren is one of three suspects charged in connection to the death of Daniel Howard on Jan. 1, 2023.
Warren is set to be sentenced to four counts of shooting with intent to kill.
His murder trial begins in March.
