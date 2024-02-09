OU Softball Defeats Utah Valley, Duke In Season Opening Series; Coach Gasso 3rd In All-Time Wins

The three-time defending champion Oklahoma Sooners started the 2024 season on Thursday with wins over Utah Valley and No. 10 Duke.

By: News 9

The games were played at Nancy Almaraz Stadium in Mexico for the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

The first game saw the Sooners cruise to a 13-0 win in five innings.

OU true freshman Kasidi Pickering hit a grand slam to start the scoring run.

The next game was a top-ten showdown with Duke, but the Sooners snatched the lead early with a solo shot over center field by Tiare Jennings.

Kelly Maxwell, the former Oklahoma State pitcher, made her debut as well. She allowed just 1 hit in 5 innings.

Oklahoma never looked back and beat the Blue Devils 3-0, making Coach Patty Gasso third on the all-time NCAA softball wins list with 1,458.



