Movie Man: 'Lisa Frankenstein' And 'Out Of Darkness'

News 9's Dino Lalli shows us what new films are coming to the big screen and some re-releases from Disney.

By: News 9

Lisa Frankenstein: From the mind of Diablo Cody comes Lisa Frankenstein. Obviously inspired by Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, Lisa Frankenstein follows a teenage goth girl, portrayed by Kathryn Newton. She reanimates a Victorian-era corpse, who is played by Cole Sprouse. And she works to make him the man of her dreams. The film is directed by Zelda Williams, Robin Williams’s daughter. Diablo Cody says she’s always been fascinated by the Frankenstein story.

Rated PG-13

Out of Darkness: Starved migrants settle on a bleak, frozen landscape 45,000 years ago after a harrowing sea trip in a movie called Out of Darkness. Finding refuge in remote mountain caverns before temperatures drop is a race against time and uncertainty. After sunset, doubts and primordial superstitions turn hostile wildlife into something more terrifying. This ragged group must find refuge before unknown enemies in the darkness appear. They fear both elements and otherworldly forces.

Rated R

And there are some exciting re-releases you won’t want to miss.

You can see Dune Part One in select theatres. The studio wants to refresh your memory a bit in anticipation of the release of Dune Part Two on March 1.

And in an interesting strategy, Disney is planning on releasing theatrically three movies that had to be moved to Disney plus because of the pandemic. One was released a few weeks ago: Soul. But coming up this weekend, you can catch Turning Red. And then Luca will get a theatrical run starting March 22.