New Details Released In NW OKC Home Invasion

Oklahoma City Police released new information on Wednesday’s home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say two women were sleeping when suspects broke into the house and tied them up.

-

On February 7, Oklahoma City Police received a call for help around 9 a.m., one victim claiming she'd just escaped a home invasion and feared for her friend who was still in the home with the suspects. "It was apparent that they were tied up or had been tied," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police.

When police arrived at the home on North Warren near Northwest 23rd and Meridian, officers say they were able to get the homeowner out of the house.

It is not clear if the women were hurt, but police say the suspects took cash and an iPad.

Witnesses reported that the suspects made their getaway in a gray or silver Kia Soul.

"We are still searching for the suspects in this case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers," said Sgt. Quirk

Investigators have not said if the victims knew the intruders, and there is no other description of who the police are looking for.

OKC Crime Stoppers Number: (405) 235-7300

