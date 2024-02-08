Woman Escapes NW Oklahoma City Home Invasion, Police Search For Suspects

Wednesday, February 7th 2024, 6:23 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A victim of a home invasion was held against their will Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said two women were being held at a residence near Northwest 23rd Street and North Meridian Avenue.

OCPD said one victim, now in their custody, escaped the home and ran to a neighbor to call 911. The second victim was found inside the home, unharmed.

Investigators said multiple suspects fled in green vehicle.

This is a developing story.
