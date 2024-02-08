Bulls From McCoy Rodeo Visit The Porch Ahead Of Bullnanza

Bullnanza is at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie this weekend, and we had guests from the McCoy Rodeo visit Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch for a preview of what to expect.

By: News 9

Bullnanza kicks off this weekend at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.

Cord McCoy, a professional bull rider and five-time International Professional Rodeo Association world champion, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with two special guests: world-class bulls Tulsa Time and Midnight Rock.

Bullnanza is on February 9-10 and features some of the best cowboys in the country and the toughest McCoy Rodeo bulls. Musical guests Josh Abbott Band and Ernest will be performing, and there is a meet and greet with Yellowstones's Forrie J Smith.

For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.