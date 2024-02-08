Oklahoma City Man Gathers Hundreds Of Signatures In Petition To Renovate Skate Park

An Oklahoma City man has garnered nearly 700 signatures on a petition to revamp a skate park in the western part of the city.

Brent Joines, the man behind the movement, said the park is outdated, crowded, and dangerous.

"There's obviously a lot of repairs and stuff that needs to happen here," Joines said. "There's cracks in the concrete that make it hard to hit certain ramps, nails sticking up or screws sticking out, and if you slide down the ramp and get caught on that you're gonna get cut up."

With nearly 700 signatures, the city recently agreed to upgrade the park, but Joines said the work isn't done yet.

"We just you just got to communicate," Joines said. "Maybe if enough people participate and are involved in it, maybe we'll have some real changes here. The end result, I think everybody will have a lot a lot of fun and really enjoy the park."

