OU Food Pantry Fights Food Insecurity, Sees Increase In Students Asking For Help

The University of Oklahoma Food Pantry says they are serving hundreds of students a week as food insecurity continues to be a problem in the state.

By: News 9

OU Food Pantry Fights Food Insecurity, See Increase In Students Asking For Help

The University of Oklahoma's food pantry is experiencing more students needing help as food insecurity continues throughout the state.

OU alumni and campus care coordinator Matt Marks said close to 500 students utilize the resources at the OU Food Pantry weekly.

Marks said it is alarming how the numbers have grown since the panty opened in 2017

“A year ago, we were maybe seeing 300; two years ago, we were only seeing about 150. It has been a big jump,” Marks said.

The pantry has a student staff of over 90 people who have been working to develop ideas to supply food on campus.

They have been working on a new idea: satellite pantries, which could serve as an ‘emergency shelf.’

“If we are not open and students are studying late or just around campus to grab that can of green beans or maybe soup or just a snack until we open,” Marks said.

Marks said a big part of combatting food insecurity is combating the stigma surrounding it and hopes more people will discuss it.

He also said to continue to supply students with food, they need help from the community.

“We just need more help, we need people to help, Marks said.” “We need people to help fund us, and then we love your support because it is making a difference.”

For more information on the OU Food Pantry, CLICK HERE to view their website.