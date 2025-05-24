OU Athletics to lay off 5% of staff amid student-athlete pay shift

OU Athletics will lay off 5% of its staff as it prepares to pay student-athletes under a new revenue-sharing model tied to a landmark legal settlement.

Saturday, May 24th 2025, 8:59 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

The University of Oklahoma's Athletic Department will lay off 5% of its staff, officials confirmed Wednesday, in anticipation of a major shift in college sports economics.

In an email sent to employees, Athletic Director Joe Castiglione explained the cuts are a proactive measure to prepare for an upcoming revenue-sharing model that would allow universities to pay student-athletes directly. The move is linked to a landmark legal settlement currently moving through the courts that could reshape how college athletes are compensated nationwide.

Under the proposed model, OU and similar schools could be required to allocate over $20 million annually toward athlete compensation.

Castiglione added that he will also adjust his own compensation in light of the changes.

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

