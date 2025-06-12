OU Board of Regents to consider increased costs for students next academic year

University of Oklahoma Board of Regents considers rising costs for students. Tuition, housing, meal plan rates, and health premiums on agenda.

By: Destini Pittman, Amanda Siew

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is set to meet on Thursday. Multiple items on the meeting agenda could increase costs for students during the 2025-2026 academic year.

What items are on the agenda?

Among the items on Thursday's agenda are potential increases in tuition, fees, housing and meal plan rates. OU is proposing a 3% increase in tuition and mandatory fees for both undergraduate and graduate students in Norman, which they say would generate an estimated $8 million in additional revenue.

According to the meeting agenda, a full-time resident undergraduate student would pay $150 more per semester in flat rate tuition and mandatory fees. That number is higher for nonresident undergraduate students, who would be charged $417 per semester.

The university is also pushing for a 5% increase in tuition and fees for the OU College of Law. They say this would bring in an additional $948,000.

Additionally, OU Online programs could see their own 3% increase in tuition and fees, totaling $2.3 million.

Housing and food service are also on the agenda. The proposal includes a 3% increase in both housing and meal plan rates, as well as the opening of McCasland Hall, a new residence facility.

OU is also proposing raising student health plan premium costs, with Norman students seeing an 11.4% increase and Health Sciences Center students getting a 7% hike. The university says one of the primary reasons for this change is "the rising cost of specialty medications."

According to the university, resident freshmen have seen a 26% reduction in their net tuition and fees over the past five years, saving an average of $1,424 annually. Nonresident freshmen experienced an 8.9% increase, or about $1,514 more per year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he does not believe this increase is needed.

"My gut feeling is, no, we don't need a tuition increase at this point," said the governor. "I would encourage the board to continue to look for efficiencies, look for the ... tenured professors that maybe aren't teaching as many classes as they should."

If the Board approves these proposals, they would take effect in the fall.

The board meets at 8 a.m. Thursday.

For the full meeting agenda, click here.