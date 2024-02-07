Community Honors Toby Keith, Flowers On Last Oklahoma Performance Stage

Since Toby Keith's death on Monday night, memorials have grown outside of his businesses. One of Keith's employees wants to honor the singer by filling the stage of Hollywood Corners with flowers.

By: News 9

Oklahomans are mourning the loss of country music legend Toby Keith, with memorials growing outside Toby Keith's businesses, paying respects to the country icon.

The 62-year-old lost his battle with cancer Monday night.

Watch: Toby Keith Talks About Cancer Battle, Faith

Hollywood Corners, owned by Toby Keith, was a special place for fans to come and hang out.

People who work there say Keith played his last Oklahoma concert there in July.

Amy, who works at Hollywood Corners, said she wants fans to join her in filling their live music stage with bouquets of flowers to honor Keith.

Amy said the staff loved Keith and his family, and this is a way they can pay their respects.

Once the news broke out of Keith's passing, we heard from fans at Oklahoma favorite Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill.

“He's such a personable guy in everything he has done in his career. He loves Oklahoma and is for the military. He's a blue-collared guy just like most of the people here in Oklahoma,” said a fan visiting the restaurant on Monday.

People wishing to pay their respects can drop flowers on the outdoor performance stage during business hours at Hollywood Corners, 4712 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK 73071.