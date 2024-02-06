The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have arrived in Las Vegas in preparation for the football game on Feb. 11.

By: News 9

Chiefs and 49ers Arrive In Las Vegas Ahead Of The Big Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have arrived in Las Vegas before next week's game.

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

The 49ers are looking to win their 6th Super Bowl, their first since 1995.

Coverage of Super Bowl 58 starts Sunday afternoon on News 9.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.