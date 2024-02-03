OKC Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook Surpasses 25,000 Career Points

The former OKC Thunder superstar surpassed 25,000 career NBA points on Friday.

Saturday, February 3rd 2024, 3:42 pm

By: Associated Press, News On 6, News 9, Drake Johnson


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former OKC Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook continues to etch his name into the NBA record books.

On Friday, he became the 25th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points.

He had 23 points and 9 assists, helping the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Detroit Pistons 136-125.

Westbrook scored 18,859 of those points as a member of the OKC Thunder.

Here's some of the reaction on social media:

Westbrook posted on Instagram after the game:
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 3rd, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024