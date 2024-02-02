Oklahoma City Schools Say Unknown Man Approached Children At Spencer Elementary

After a security scare at Spencer Elementary School, Oklahoma City Public Schools issued a statement saying they are investigating the incident.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools issued a statement after a security scare at Spencer Elementary earlier this week.

OKCPS said a man approached a fence at Spencer Elementary on Thursday, and attempted to offer children at the school candy.

According to the district, the man also asked if they wanted to go somewhere with him.

As soon as that happened, officials say, school staff took the students inside and made sure all students were accounted for and were safe.

The district later released a statement on Thursday, saying in part "we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners as they investigate this incident.”

The district said they are reminding children to seek help immediately if someone suspicious approaches him.