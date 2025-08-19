Silver Alert issued for missing El Reno woman

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for help locating 67-year-old Kathleen Nenman of El Reno.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from El Reno.

Authorities say that 67-year-old Kathleen Ninman was last seen driving a 2005 blue Toyota Sienna with Oklahoma license plate PMD647.

Troopers say that Ninman has serious medical issues.

Nenman was last seen wearing blue jeans and glasses, but her shirt color is unknown.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Nenman or her vehicle to call 911 immediately.